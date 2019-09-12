Insider Selling: INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) VP Sells 3,973 Shares of Stock

INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) VP Charles M. Lyon sold 3,973 shares of INTL Fcstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.97, for a total transaction of $170,719.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of INTL Fcstone stock traded up $1.46 on Thursday, hitting $44.36. 79,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,892. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91. INTL Fcstone Inc has a 52 week low of $34.10 and a 52 week high of $55.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.80.

INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $283.40 million for the quarter. INTL Fcstone had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 13.56%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of INTL Fcstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in INTL Fcstone by 133.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in INTL Fcstone by 300.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in INTL Fcstone in the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in INTL Fcstone in the first quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of INTL Fcstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of INTL Fcstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

About INTL Fcstone

INTL FCStone Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations.

