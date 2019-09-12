Insider Buying: Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Insider Buys £161.91 in Stock

Spectris plc (LON:SXS) insider Derek Harding purchased 7 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,313 ($30.22) per share, with a total value of £161.91 ($211.56).

Shares of SXS opened at GBX 2,475 ($32.34) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,424.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,604.93. Spectris plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,924.50 ($25.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,932 ($38.31).

Get Spectris alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a GBX 21.90 ($0.29) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. Spectris’s payout ratio is currently 1.50%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SXS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Spectris to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,440 ($31.88) price objective on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Numis Securities upgraded shares of Spectris to an “add” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,685.45 ($35.09).

About Spectris

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.