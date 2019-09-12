Insider Buying: Riverview Financial Co. (NASDAQ:RIVE) CEO Purchases $30,300.00 in Stock

Riverview Financial Co. (NASDAQ:RIVE) CEO Brett D. Fulk acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $30,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,386.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of RIVE stock opened at $11.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $93.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03. Riverview Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55.

Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.37 million for the quarter. Riverview Financial had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 7.24%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIVE. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Riverview Financial by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 63,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Southside Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Riverview Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Southside Capital LLC now owns 68,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Riverview Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 60,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Riverview Financial by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 317,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 35,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Riverview Financial by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Financial Company Profile

Riverview Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, municipalities, small to medium sized businesses, and nonprofit entities in the United States. It accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and noninterest bearing deposits; and provides remote deposit capture, automatic clearing house transaction, cash management, automated teller machine, point of sale transaction, night depository, direct deposit, and official check services, as well as safe deposit boxes.

