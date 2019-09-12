Insider Buying: Enquest Plc (LON:ENQ) Insider Purchases £40,000 in Stock

Enquest Plc (LON:ENQ) insider Helmut Langanger bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £40,000 ($52,267.08).

ENQ opened at GBX 19.92 ($0.26) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $337.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.19. Enquest Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 15.26 ($0.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 37.56 ($0.49). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 20.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 20.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Enquest from GBX 11 ($0.14) to GBX 19 ($0.25) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Numis Securities reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Enquest in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of GBX 21.20 ($0.28).

EnQuest PLC, an oil and gas development and production company, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom Continental Shelf and Malaysia. The company operates through North Sea and Malaysia segments. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, and Alma/Galia; and in the Kraken development, and a non-operated interest in the Alba producing oil field, as well as the PM8/Seligi production sharing contract and the Tanjong Baram risk services contract in Malaysia.

