Insider Buying: Adomani Inc (OTCMKTS:ADOM) Director Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

Adomani Inc (OTCMKTS:ADOM) Director John F. Mcgovern purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,200.00.

ADOM remained flat at $$0.09 on Thursday. 248,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,805. Adomani Inc has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.29. The company has a market cap of $6.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.68.

Get Adomani alerts:

Adomani (OTCMKTS:ADOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 million. Adomani had a negative net margin of 64.22% and a negative return on equity of 78.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adomani Inc will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adomani from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adomani stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adomani Inc (OTCMKTS:ADOM) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 839,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.15% of Adomani worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About Adomani

ADOMANI, Inc provides zero-emission electric and hybrid drivetrain systems for integration in new and existing school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. Its products include traction motor/generator and motor controller, as well as power-flow set up for direct-drive configuration, which is a single speed gearbox, or a multi-gear ration transmission system.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Adomani Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adomani and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.