ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,515 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in ING Groep by 21.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in ING Groep by 8.2% in the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in ING Groep by 33.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in ING Groep by 40.4% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in ING Groep by 8.8% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on ING Groep in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.15 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ING Groep from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine cut ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

Shares of NYSE:ING traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $10.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,295. ING Groep NV has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $13.77. The company has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 0.96.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that ING Groep NV will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Further Reading: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.