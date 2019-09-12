Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the period. DCP Midstream accounts for about 1.0% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of DCP Midstream worth $8,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in DCP Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 1,376.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in DCP Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price target on shares of DCP Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a $34.00 price target on shares of DCP Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

DCP Midstream stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.57. 4,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,220. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. DCP Midstream LP has a 12-month low of $23.46 and a 12-month high of $43.84.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DCP Midstream LP will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 202.60%.

In other DCP Midstream news, Director Fred J. Fowler purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.72 per share, with a total value of $148,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,800 shares in the company, valued at $810,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DCP Midstream Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.