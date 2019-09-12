Independent Research Analysts Give ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) a €12.60 Price Target

Independent Research set a €12.60 ($14.65) target price on ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. HSBC set a €11.20 ($13.02) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Commerzbank set a €14.30 ($16.63) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ThyssenKrupp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €15.33 ($17.83).

ThyssenKrupp stock opened at €12.71 ($14.77) on Monday. ThyssenKrupp has a 52 week low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 52 week high of €27.01 ($31.41). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €12.05.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

