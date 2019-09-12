IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of IMPINJ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Dougherty & Co raised shares of IMPINJ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of IMPINJ from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of IMPINJ in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Get IMPINJ alerts:

IMPINJ stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.84. 410,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,639. The company has a market cap of $719.62 million, a P/E ratio of -48.29 and a beta of 2.71. IMPINJ has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $40.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.43 and a 200-day moving average of $27.14.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.95 million. IMPINJ had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IMPINJ will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,844,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory Sessler sold 5,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $187,661.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,864 shares in the company, valued at $768,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,512 shares of company stock worth $4,888,529. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PI. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of IMPINJ by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 796,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,791,000 after buying an additional 304,327 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IMPINJ by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,304,000 after buying an additional 132,865 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of IMPINJ by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after buying an additional 130,719 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in IMPINJ during the 2nd quarter worth $3,364,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IMPINJ during the 2nd quarter worth $2,857,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMPINJ Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

Read More: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for IMPINJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPINJ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.