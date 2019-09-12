IDEX Membership (IDXM) Market Capitalization Reaches $289,036.00

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded 73.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 12th. In the last seven days, IDEX Membership has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One IDEX Membership token can now be purchased for approximately $144.52 or 0.01390677 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IDEX Membership has a market capitalization of $289,036.00 and approximately $601.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00039541 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $454.23 or 0.04384996 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000385 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000117 BTC.

IDEX Membership Token Profile

IDEX Membership is a token. It launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao . IDEX Membership’s official website is auroradao.com/tokensale

IDEX Membership Token Trading

IDEX Membership can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX Membership should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX Membership using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

