IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.97

IBI Group Inc (TSE:IBG) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.97 and traded as high as $4.99. IBI Group shares last traded at $4.99, with a volume of 6,500 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBG. National Bank Financial increased their target price on IBI Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 target price on shares of IBI Group in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.20. The firm has a market cap of $155.81 million and a P/E ratio of 10.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.97.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$96.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$93.82 million. Research analysts predict that IBI Group Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IBI Group news, Director Michael Joseph Nobrega acquired 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,049.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$125,200. Also, insider IBI Group Management Partnership acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.07 per share, with a total value of C$25,336.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 437,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,218,653.25. Insiders have acquired a total of 22,700 shares of company stock worth $114,136 in the last ninety days.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

