IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

IAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $319.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.42.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock traded up $2.11 on Tuesday, hitting $231.35. The stock had a trading volume of 34,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,405. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $247.27 and a 200 day moving average of $228.30. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $158.29 and a twelve month high of $268.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 0.94.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, EVP Mark J. Stein sold 38,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.77, for a total transaction of $9,934,246.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,394,371.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael H. Schwerdtman sold 6,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.55, for a total value of $1,706,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,781 shares of company stock worth $46,309,265 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,985,000 after purchasing an additional 41,411 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 113,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $280,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.