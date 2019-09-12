IAA (NYSE:IAA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

IAA (NYSE:IAA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

The analysts wrote, “We believe that as an independent public company, IAA will have control over its own destiny with a goal of driving consistent growth in sales and adjusted EBITDA through market share gains and margin expansion with solid excess cash flow generation for the enhancement of long‐term shareholder value.””

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IAA. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of IAA in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IAA in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of IAA in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of IAA in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of IAA in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IAA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Shares of IAA traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.55. 16,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,043. IAA has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $49.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.81.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $366.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.90 million. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IAA will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAA. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in IAA in the second quarter valued at approximately $503,091,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in IAA in the second quarter valued at approximately $398,867,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in IAA in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,542,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in IAA in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,230,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in IAA in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

