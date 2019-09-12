Hydro One Ltd (TSE:H) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hydro One Ltd (TSE:H) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$23.85.

H has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Hydro One from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Hydro One from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Hydro One from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on Hydro One from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, CSFB raised Hydro One from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Shares of TSE H traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$23.96. The stock had a trading volume of 659,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,599. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.07, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.41. Hydro One has a twelve month low of C$18.95 and a twelve month high of C$24.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.242 dividend. This is an increase from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Hydro One’s payout ratio is -291.09%.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

