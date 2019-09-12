Huttig Building Products Inc (NASDAQ:HBP) CMO Sells $46,989.78 in Stock

Huttig Building Products Inc (NASDAQ:HBP) CMO David Fishbein sold 23,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $46,989.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 175,669 shares in the company, valued at $353,094.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of HBP stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.00. 39,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,740. Huttig Building Products Inc has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huttig Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mill Road Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huttig Building Products by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after buying an additional 214,910 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huttig Building Products by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 630,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 54,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huttig Building Products by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Huttig Building Products by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huttig Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Huttig Building Products Company Profile

Huttig Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes millwork, building materials, and wood products for new residential construction, home improvement, remodeling, and repair work in the United States. The company offers various millwork products, including exterior and interior doors, pre-hung and factory finished door units, windows, patio doors, mouldings, frames, stair parts, and columns under the Therma-Tru, Masonite, Woodgrain, HB&G, Simpson Door, Final Frame, BrasPine, Arauco, Windsor Windows, and Rogue Valley Door brands.

