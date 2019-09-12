Hunting (LON:HTG) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Hunting (LON:HTG) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HTG. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Hunting in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Hunting in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Hunting in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) target price on shares of Hunting in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hunting to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 728 ($9.51) to GBX 642 ($8.39) in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 707.45 ($9.24).

Hunting stock traded down GBX 9.80 ($0.13) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 476.60 ($6.23). 279,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,125. The company has a market capitalization of $798.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 468.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 536.88. Hunting has a 1 year low of GBX 402.20 ($5.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 844.50 ($11.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 4.12.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Hunting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.16%.

In other Hunting news, insider Peter Rose sold 52,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 494 ($6.45), for a total value of £259,152.40 ($338,628.51).

About Hunting

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

