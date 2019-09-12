Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Sets New 12-Month High at $137.70

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $137.70 and last traded at $137.05, with a volume of 21677 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.81.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.33.

Get Hubbell alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.20.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 46.09%.

In other Hubbell news, insider Kevin Arthur Poyck sold 1,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.66, for a total value of $233,362.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,822 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,476.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 500 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.77 per share, with a total value of $62,885.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,085.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter worth $69,895,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 452.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 634,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,679,000 after purchasing an additional 519,238 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,940,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,833,000 after purchasing an additional 516,378 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 659.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 501,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,428,000 after purchasing an additional 435,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 71.2% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 745,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,204,000 after purchasing an additional 309,991 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell Company Profile (NYSE:HUBB)

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Further Reading: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.