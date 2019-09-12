Hshare (HSR) Reaches Market Cap of $98.46 Million

Hshare (CURRENCY:HSR) traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Hshare has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Hshare coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ACX, ZB.COM, Binance and Kucoin. Hshare has a market cap of $98.46 million and $7.23 million worth of Hshare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hshare alerts:

Aeternity (AE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001939 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000238 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000082 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hshare Coin Profile

Hshare (HSR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Hshare’s total supply is 43,529,732 coins. The official website for Hshare is h.cash . Hshare’s official Twitter account is @Mkt_Hcash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hshare is /r/h_cash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Hshare Coin Trading

Hshare can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, TOPBTC, Binance, Bit-Z, Cryptopia, Bithumb, Allcoin, EXX, Gate.io, HitBTC, Huobi, ACX, Coinnest, Kucoin and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.