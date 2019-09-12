Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $72.45

Hoya Corp (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $72.45 and traded as low as $81.09. Hoya shares last traded at $81.31, with a volume of 110,677 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hoya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hoya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.45.

HOYA Corporation engages in the life care and information technology businesses. The company offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

