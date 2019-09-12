Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Declares $0.15 — Dividend

Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) declared a — dividend on Friday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Hooker Furniture has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Shares of Hooker Furniture stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $20.44. 101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,559. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.78. Hooker Furniture has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $41.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $152.25 million for the quarter. Hooker Furniture had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 4.57%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Hooker Furniture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. ValuEngine cut Hooker Furniture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hooker Furniture from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

In other news, CEO Paul B. Toms, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.03 per share, with a total value of $100,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,602.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas Townsend bought 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.64 per share, for a total transaction of $106,036.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 10,400 shares of company stock worth $216,041. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hooker Furniture Company Profile

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture in the United States. The company operates through Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and All Other segments. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture.

