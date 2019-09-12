Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by Miles Capital Inc.

Miles Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 0.8% of Miles Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Miles Capital Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 11,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 price objective on Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.58.

NYSE HON traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $169.16. 1,552,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,748,578. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.48 and its 200-day moving average is $166.55. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.48 and a 12-month high of $178.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.95%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total transaction of $1,800,057.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,739,409.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total value of $1,180,156.92. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 75,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,467,006.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,655 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

