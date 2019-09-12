Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) PT Raised to GBX 205 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 205 ($2.68) in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Hochschild Mining to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hochschild Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 220 ($2.87).

Shares of HOC stock traded up GBX 4.20 ($0.05) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 209.20 ($2.73). 883,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,000. Hochschild Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 146.65 ($1.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 232.20 ($3.03). The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 212.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 193.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.46.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

