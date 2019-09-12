HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) Director Sells $103,531.38 in Stock

HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) Director Richard H. Stowe sold 2,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $103,531.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,389.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

HMS stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.72. The stock had a trading volume of 460,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,599. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.87. HMS Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 6.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.29.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. HMS had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in HMS by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in HMS by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in HMS by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in HMS by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 20,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in HMS by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HMSY. BidaskClub cut shares of HMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $42.00 target price on shares of HMS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of HMS in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of HMS in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. HMS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.19.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

