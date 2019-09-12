HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) Director Sells $103,531.38 in Stock

HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) Director Richard H. Stowe sold 2,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $103,531.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,389.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
HMS stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.72. The stock had a trading volume of 460,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,599. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.87. HMS Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 6.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.29.
HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. HMS had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HMSY. BidaskClub cut shares of HMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $42.00 target price on shares of HMS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of HMS in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of HMS in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. HMS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.19.
HMS Company Profile
HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.
