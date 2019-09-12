HighTower Advisors LLC Has $39.70 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 173.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,400 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.52% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $39,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $243,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJK traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $227.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,525. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $179.75 and a 52 week high of $238.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.11.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.