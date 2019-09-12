HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631,043 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,175 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $35,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 8,204,947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $467,435,000 after acquiring an additional 96,307 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 66.7% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 880,060 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $50,137,000 after acquiring an additional 352,200 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.3% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 719,996 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $41,018,000 after acquiring an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 30.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 67,136 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 15,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $2,299,000. 53.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on Oracle from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Macquarie downgraded Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group set a $62.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Oracle from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.88.

NYSE ORCL traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 921,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,579,015. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.46. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $42.40 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The stock has a market cap of $181.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.18.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total transaction of $5,356,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $40,792,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,807,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,140,000 shares of company stock worth $117,501,425 in the last three months. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

