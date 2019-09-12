Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hexcel from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.05.

HXL stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.49. 451,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,638. Hexcel has a one year low of $53.50 and a one year high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.47.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.03 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hexcel will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 15,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $1,343,016.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,853 shares in the company, valued at $22,025,144.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 37,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $3,137,176.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,103,723.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,623 shares of company stock valued at $4,840,665. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hexcel in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,589,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new stake in Hexcel during the second quarter worth $63,334,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Hexcel by 215.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,132,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,580,000 after acquiring an additional 773,112 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hexcel by 12.6% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $121,826,000 after acquiring an additional 168,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Hexcel by 21.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 815,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,945,000 after acquiring an additional 144,760 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

