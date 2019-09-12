Hess (NYSE:HES) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $66.68, but opened at $64.95. Hess shares last traded at $63.48, with a volume of 2,258,348 shares.

Specifically, CEO John B. Hess sold 14,344 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $932,503.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,385,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,049,706.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 2,600 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,385,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,035,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,961 shares of company stock valued at $13,444,235. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HES. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $61.00 price objective on Hess and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Capital One Financial raised Hess from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hess in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $69.00 target price on Hess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.08.

The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.78 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.17.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Hess had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Corp. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently -135.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 826.3% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 3.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 24,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 19.8% during the second quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 413.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,428,000 after purchasing an additional 182,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile (NYSE:HES)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

