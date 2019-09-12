Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €80.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €86.50 ($100.58) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. HSBC set a €104.00 ($120.93) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Main First Bank set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €93.30 ($108.48).

Shares of HEN3 stock traded up €0.54 ($0.63) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €94.78 ($110.21). 651,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €89.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €88.11. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($150.76).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

