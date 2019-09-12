Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) dropped 5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.88 and last traded at $1.90, approximately 12,114,030 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 7,165,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

HL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Hecla Mining from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $1.00 price target on Hecla Mining and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Hecla Mining from $2.20 to $2.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average is $1.90. The firm has a market cap of $941.28 million, a P/E ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $134.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.09%.

In other news, Director Catherine J. Boggs acquired 40,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $60,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,540 shares in the company, valued at $60,810. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 69,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 96,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 12,245 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 225,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 12,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

