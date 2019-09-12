Heartland Express, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.

Heartland Express has a payout ratio of 9.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Heartland Express to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.8%.

Shares of Heartland Express stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,481. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.77. Heartland Express has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $22.29.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Heartland Express had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $142.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Heartland Express will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

HTLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Heartland Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

