Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sidoti reduced their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,873,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,819. Healthcare Services Group has a 1-year low of $21.16 and a 1-year high of $48.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.42.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.11). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $462.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.199 per share. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 1,148.6% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 88.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

