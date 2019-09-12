HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 43.10% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:HDS opened at $39.35 on Thursday. HD Supply has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.56.

In other HD Supply news, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 733,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $29,903,859.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HDS. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new position in HD Supply in the second quarter valued at about $264,175,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of HD Supply during the second quarter worth about $74,018,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HD Supply by 22,502.6% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,710,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,702,548 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of HD Supply by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,525,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $976,501,000 after buying an additional 1,679,487 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HD Supply during the second quarter worth about $34,301,000. 95.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HDS. Barclays dropped their target price on HD Supply from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research downgraded HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America set a $51.00 price objective on HD Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird cut HD Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of HD Supply in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HD Supply currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.90.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

