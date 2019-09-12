HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Stock Holdings Raised by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HD Supply by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,581,000 after purchasing an additional 45,357 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $464,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of HD Supply by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 10,273 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of HD Supply by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 487,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,146,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of HD Supply by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HDS traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.35. 86,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.92 and a 200-day moving average of $41.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.11.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 43.10%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America set a $51.00 price objective on shares of HD Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HD Supply in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of HD Supply to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.90.

In other HD Supply news, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 733,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $29,903,859.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

