HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HDS. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 116,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after buying an additional 17,205 shares during the last quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HD Supply during the second quarter worth about $830,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in HD Supply by 7.3% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HD Supply during the second quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in HD Supply during the second quarter worth about $338,000. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.58. The stock had a trading volume of 467,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,880. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.56. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.11.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 43.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 733,657 shares of HD Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $29,903,859.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HDS. Buckingham Research lowered shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of HD Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.90.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

