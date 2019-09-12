HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America set a $51.00 price objective on HD Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on HD Supply to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded HD Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Get HD Supply alerts:

In other HD Supply news, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 733,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $29,903,859.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of HD Supply by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,525,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $976,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,487 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HD Supply by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,989,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,369,000 after purchasing an additional 707,576 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,175,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of HD Supply by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,104,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,342,000 after purchasing an additional 58,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OZ Management LP boosted its position in shares of HD Supply by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 4,000,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,423,000 after purchasing an additional 546,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD Supply stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.58. 49,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.06. HD Supply has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.56.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 43.10% and a net margin of 6.70%. HD Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HD Supply will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.