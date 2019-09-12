HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HCI Group, Inc. is a holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries. It is engaged in diverse business activities, including property and casualty insurance, information technology, real estate and reinsurance. The company, through its largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides property and casualty insurance. Its insurance product includes property and casualty homeowners insurance, condominium-owners’ insurance and tenants insurance to individuals owning property. HCI Group, Inc., formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc., is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of HCI Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. HCI Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.33.

HCI Group stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,469. HCI Group has a 12-month low of $36.72 and a 12-month high of $59.32. The company has a market capitalization of $344.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.55.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. HCI Group had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $58.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.26 million. On average, research analysts predict that HCI Group will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.54%.

In other news, CFO James Mark Harmsworth sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $226,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of HCI Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of HCI Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of HCI Group by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 175.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

