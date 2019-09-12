HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $24.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 99.17% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “Our $24 price target, is derived from a risk-adjusted, sum-of-the-parts analysis that drives our DCF model, and reflects the recent dilution from the secondary offering. Our DCF is based on: beta of 1.50, terminal growth rate of 0.5%, risk premium of 4.93%, calculated WACC of 9.4%, and tax rate of 15% beginning in FY 2028. Our rNPV for: (1) AUTO3 is $17; (2) AUTO1 is $4; and (3) AUTO4 is $3, which are derived from probability adjusted peak sales of: (1) $432M; (2) $150M; and (3) $96M, respectively.””

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AUTL traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.05. 2,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 13.12 and a current ratio of 13.12. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $53.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.86.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Research analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 105.3% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 17,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 8,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 101.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 10,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

