HBZ coin Price Tops $0.0002 (HBZ)

HBZ coin (CURRENCY:HBZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 12th. HBZ coin has a total market cap of $239,118.00 and $19,792.00 worth of HBZ coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HBZ coin token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Exmo, HitBTC and Bitlish. Over the last seven days, HBZ coin has traded down 11% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00039504 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.75 or 0.04469400 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000390 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000115 BTC.

HBZ coin Profile

HBZ coin (CRYPTO:HBZ) is a token. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. HBZ coin’s total supply is 1,005,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 978,845,690 tokens. The official message board for HBZ coin is medium.com/@HBZCoinOfficial . HBZ coin’s official Twitter account is @HbZcoin . The Reddit community for HBZ coin is /r/HelbizOfficial . The official website for HBZ coin is www.hbzcoin.com/#

According to CryptoCompare, “

“A Mobility Ecosystem set to reshape how we get from A to B.” HBZ is a cryptocurrency and blockchain based transportation ecosystem to seamlessly offer transportation globally from scooters and cars to tolls and international flights through a partner network with ease, full transparency while users maintain full ownership of their personal data.

HBZ’s sophisticated SDK allows any 3rd party to integrate and allow its users to acquire and spend HBZ inside their own application with ease.

Currently, HBZ is active and usable directly within the Helbiz app.

“

HBZ coin Token Trading

HBZ coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Mercatox, Exmo and Bitlish. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HBZ coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HBZ coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HBZ coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

