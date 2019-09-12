Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HROW. Lake Street Capital set a $15.00 target price on shares of Harrow Health and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harrow Health from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Shares of Harrow Health stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.20. 162,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.06. Harrow Health has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.15.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Harrow Health had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 51.32%. The business had revenue of $13.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harrow Health will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Kammer sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $36,855.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $133,055. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Harrow Health by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after buying an additional 9,112 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Harrow Health by 273.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 430,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 315,209 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harrow Health during the second quarter valued at $2,483,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Harrow Health by 18.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,146,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after buying an additional 178,700 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Harrow Health by 40.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 560,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 162,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, primarily ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx, in the United States. It develops, produces, and sells medications, including ophthalmology focused compounding formulations; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications to physicians and patients.

