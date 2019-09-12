Hapag-Lloyd AG (ETR:HLAG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hapag-Lloyd AG (ETR:HLAG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €34.83 ($40.49).

HLAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

HLAG traded up €1.10 ($1.28) on Thursday, reaching €67.10 ($78.02). 28,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,256. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €51.99 and its 200-day moving average price is €35.46. Hapag-Lloyd has a 52-week low of €21.04 ($24.47) and a 52-week high of €71.00 ($82.56). The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo comprising pharmaceuticals.

