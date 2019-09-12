Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Short Interest Up 35.8% in August

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,935,000 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the July 31st total of 33,085,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days. Approximately 12.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, CEO Gerald Evans acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $147,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,407,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson acquired 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.97 per share, with a total value of $99,187.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 115,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,145.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 10,585.9% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 7.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 962,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after acquiring an additional 69,125 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 22.1% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 19,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 113.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,593,000 after acquiring an additional 265,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 7.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HBI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.56.

HBI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.91. 4,223,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,368,776. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.65. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $19.38.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 63.57%. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

