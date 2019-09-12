Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $296.20

Shares of Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $296.20 and traded as high as $274.40. Hammerson shares last traded at $259.80, with a volume of 5,493,729 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hammerson from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Hammerson to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 331.75 ($4.33).

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 231.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 296.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.05, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.10 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.31%.

In other Hammerson news, insider Adam Metz bought 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 208 ($2.72) per share, for a total transaction of £91,520 ($119,587.09).

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

