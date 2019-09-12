H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM-B) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $160.00

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (STO:HM-B)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $160.00 and traded as low as $187.68. H & M Hennes & Mauritz shares last traded at $189.44, with a volume of 2,601,235 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 115 price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 210 price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. H & M Hennes & Mauritz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of SEK 150.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is SEK 176.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is SEK 160.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a Sweden-based company active in the clothing industry. It operates under such brand names, as H&M, H&M Home, COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday and & Other Stories. It is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of clothing items and related accessories. The Company’s product range comprises clothing, including underwear and sportswear, for men, women, children and teenagers, as well as cosmetic products, accessories, footwear and home textiles.

