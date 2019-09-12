GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Shares Down 5.2%

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH)’s stock price dropped 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $142.09 and last traded at $142.42, approximately 586,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 447,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.26.

GWPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.70.

Get GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.96. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 101.45% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. The company had revenue of $72.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s quarterly revenue was up 2096.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $70,728.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,740 shares in the company, valued at $961,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Waldegrave sold 3,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,576 shares in the company, valued at $53,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,724 shares of company stock worth $248,141 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the first quarter valued at approximately $951,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 1st quarter valued at $9,078,000. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile (NASDAQ:GWPH)

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

Featured Story: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.