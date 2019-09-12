Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.10

Shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.10 and traded as low as $19.50. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $19.54, with a volume of 349 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.10.

Get Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.19%.

In other news, insider B. Scott Minerd sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $42,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,318,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,013,000 after purchasing an additional 52,687 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 328,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after buying an additional 15,788 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 285,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after buying an additional 51,277 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 224,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after buying an additional 20,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 213,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after buying an additional 21,092 shares in the last quarter.

About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF)

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.