Groupe BMTC (TSE:GBT) PT Lowered to C$13.00

Groupe BMTC (TSE:GBT) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of GBT stock traded down C$0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$10.40. 1,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,581. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.30 million and a PE ratio of 9.77. Groupe BMTC has a twelve month low of C$10.39 and a twelve month high of C$16.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.99.

Groupe BMTC (TSE:GBT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$149.67 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Groupe BMTC will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BMTC Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Ameublements Tanguay Inc, manages and operates a retail network of furniture, household appliances, and electronic products in Canada. The company operates through two divisions, Brault & Martineau and EconoMax. It operates retail outlets in 34 locations in Quebec province.

