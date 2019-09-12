Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.80.

Shares of NYSE GPI traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.42. The stock had a trading volume of 207,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.72. Group 1 Automotive has a twelve month low of $48.69 and a twelve month high of $89.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.78.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 10,200 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $887,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank Grese sold 5,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $392,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,200 shares of company stock worth $2,063,100 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPI. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the second quarter worth $120,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 21.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after buying an additional 13,801 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 313.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

