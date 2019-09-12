GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grifols, S.A., operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Company operates its business through three divisions: Bioscience Division, Diagnostic Division and Hospital Division. The Bioscience division is engaged in the research, development, production and commercialization of plasma derivates. Diagnostic Division focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing diagnostics products for laboratory analysis, including products for Hospital Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers. Hospital Division provides non-biological products used in hospital pharmacies, surgery, nutritional support, fluid therapy and for other therapeutic uses. Grifols, S.A. is based in Barcelona, Spain. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GRFS. BidaskClub lowered shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.50 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.75.

NASDAQ:GRFS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.75. 116,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,193. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.08. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. GRIFOLS S A/S had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. On average, analysts predict that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 89.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 38,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 18,114 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 9.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,125,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,078,000 after buying an additional 453,032 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 628.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 133,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 115,170 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 79.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 210,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 93,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 3.1% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 879,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,690,000 after buying an additional 26,467 shares during the last quarter. 17.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

