Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.57

Greystone Logistics Inc (OTCMKTS:GLGI)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.57 and traded as low as $0.51. Greystone Logistics shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 18,200 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.31.

Greystone Logistics Company Profile

Greystone Logistics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resin. It offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. The company also offers tolling services. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors.

