Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 78,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,143,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.1% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 14,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,321,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444,611. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $89.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.47.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.